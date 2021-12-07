Covid: Spain, the government insists on vaccines and prevention – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, 07 DEC – The Spanish government continues to focus on “vaccination and prevention” to stem the increase in Covid infections in the country and in the rest of Europe, excluding, at least for the moment, new specific restrictions in view of the Christmas season. The spokesperson for the executive, Isabel Rodríguez, said at a press conference, underlining how the “absolute responsibility” of citizens has made it possible to achieve a vaccination rate of almost 90% of the population over 12 and that this aspect, together with measures of prevention such as “the mask”, mean that in Spain the incidence of infections is lower than in other European countries.



“The Spanish citizens have already shown a lot of responsibility, and I believe that in these days we will all try to do the same in the most intimate and personal context”, said Rodríguez, alluding to the current holiday in Spain until tomorrow (day of the Immaculate Conception Conception). “We have learned from this pandemic that there can be diversion safely,” the government spokeswoman added. “The difference from last Christmas is that we didn’t have the vaccine at the time,” he stressed. (HANDLE).

