Covid: Spain turns the page on the pandemic: goodbye to tests and isolation | Society

The pandemic is not over, but Spain has taken this week the decisive step to turn the page: from Monday, only people over 60 years of age, vulnerable people and those in health and social health environments will have to be tested for covid. The rest will be able to lead a normal life even if they are infected and have mild symptoms. Prudence is recommended in social relations and a mask, which is still mandatory indoors and remains the last symbol of covid. The rules change radically after two years counting each case, insisting on testing at the slightest sign, isolating oneself in the event of a positive, not having contact with cohabitants. In comparison, the rest of the decisions made so far (capacity, covid passport, schedules, limits on meetings) are almost trifles at the epidemiological level.

The Ministry of Health and the communities thus advance the governments that have treated the coronavirus in a much more lax way for two years. Spain is at the same level as the United Kingdom, the only large country in its environment that has taken a similar step. Not even Denmark, which has relaxed measures as much as possible whenever possible, has decided to allow people with symptoms to lead a normal life. There they have to isolate themselves for four days. Of course, they do not wear masks indoors. Spain keeps them. for now

The decision is by no means without its objections. Several public health experts have expressed doubts, if not outright rejection. Joan Guix, former Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, is one of the many who believe that it would be necessary to wait: “It is too soon. We are not yet in a situation like the flu and covid has given us very big surprises. I would be more careful.” Salvador Peiró, an epidemiologist at Fisabio (the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community), does not see the new system badly, but questions the resources and the time to implement it: “There is enough immunity in the population to stop testing at-risk populations and allow primary care to do other things. But if you do that, it means that you have to arbitrate measures to make contagion difficult in vulnerable environments, and now the transmission is very high so that the contagions do not permeabilize.

This time, for better or for worse, it has been a step guided by the technicians, in which the politicians have limited themselves to accepting their recommendations. Despite how much the rulers insist on this, it has not always been so, especially in recent months.

It all started in the sixth wave. Health authorities realized there was no way to accurately measure cases. And, at the same time, the obligation to do so completely overwhelmed the system. The technicians then began to study how they would manage the following waves, if there were any. But they knew it couldn’t be the same way.

This conviction came hand in hand with the realization that the coronavirus is much less lethal than in the first waves, thanks to vaccines, mutations and the natural immunity that has been generated based on millions of infections. With many more cases, the hospital system has suffered, but it has been far from collapse. The medium-term horizon would be to measure covid with a sentinel network like the one used for the flu. But the systems take months to prepare, so a transition system had to be established.

The team from the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies got to work and shared the first drafts with the rest of the members of the Alerts Panel (from all the communities) in January. Sources from this body explain that when they proposed leaving isolation and diagnosing mild cases, many saw it as “madness”.

But, little by little, they became convinced. Not without reservations. No one knows how the experiment will turn out. But they justify the decision to choose: resources are limited and the attention paid to covid is subtracted from other ailments. This is clearly seen in primary. If family doctors have to spend the day diagnosing coronavirus and signing sick leave, they cannot see chronic patients, they have little time for first appointments, more propensity to make a mistake in the diagnosis. And there is a less obvious face for citizens: that of the public health teams, the epidemiologists who work in the Administration and who have been exhausted for two years. “If we wanted a new sentinel system, we couldn’t continue measuring each case”, justifies one of them.

This progress is not irreversible. Now the reference will be hospitals. As long as they continue in what the covid traffic light establishes as “low risk” (less than 10% of covid patients in the ICU and 5% on the ward), the plan will continue. If it goes up from there, it will be necessary to take a step back and count cases again and resume the isolation of those who present symptoms.

The only reference is the United Kingdom. There, since the isolation was eliminated in early March, the cases have risen. But the same has happened in other European countries that have not taken this measure: France, Germany, Italy… Here it will not be possible to measure exhaustively, since they will not be diagnosed. Those over 60 will serve as a thermometer. And the key will be in the hospitals. They will not test everyone who enters, only if the cause is a respiratory disease. The dilemma of whether those hospitalized were due to or with covid is over. If they endure without appreciably increasing the pressure and the virus does not undergo a mutation that makes it more lethal, the coronavirus is officially treated as something similar to a cold.

Although covid is technically still a notifiable disease, what the authorities recommend to citizens is to act as with any other common and current disease. Whoever has slight symptoms (some cough, lack of temper, runny nose…) can continue to lead a normal life. Of course, now we use tools that before the pandemic would be exotic: in these cases, masks will be more than recommended and teleworking, whenever possible, too. In addition to being extremely cautious with vulnerable people. Individual responsibility is appealed: if someone has symptoms, it is unwise for him to go see his grandmother, for example.

If the signs of the disease worsen, the next step, like with the flu, would be to go to the doctor. This will determine the treatment and the way to act: if a sick leave is necessary or do tests to check for pneumonia.

dissenting voices

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, defends that this advance places Spain “at the forefront” of the fight against covid. She wants to lead the change in the surveillance system and for the other European countries to join the plan. In front of her, she has numerous experts who watch the decision with vertigo. Antoni Trilla, epidemiologist and dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Barcelona, ​​appeals to prudence: “First, the sentinel system would have to be strengthened in number and capacity, which I see as fair, and then dismantle the general shutdown. Not the other way around, because the sentinel network is small”.

The experts consulted also admit the “contradictions” that the latest guidelines from the health authorities may mean for citizens: although the active search for cases and isolations are abandoned, the mask is kept indoors. “There may be a certain contradiction: the mask thing is a matter of opportunity about when they want to remove it, taking into account that the flu is also rising somewhat right now. But this could be explained”, says Trilla.

Guix describes both decisions as “little coherent”, and warns that “the perception of risk among citizens is disappearing because the message they are sending is that this is over”. Peiró urges a communication campaign: “The measure [de pasar a una red centinela] I don’t think the situation will get worse, but (…) it is very complicated and requires social communication and specific policies in some places”.