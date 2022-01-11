Covid, Spain wants to change monitoring methods. “We use those of the flu”

Prudence, guard up but stop the emergency approach. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, socialist, prepares a stime on the monitoring front of the Covid-19 epidemic. Sanchez confirmed this today in an interview on Cadena Ser radio, following the rumors launched by the newspaper El Pais on the subject. And Sanchez intends to “do school”, calling all European institutions to reflect on the possibility of setting aside the control systems in place until today.

“The conditions are in place to gradually open, with precaution, the debate at the technical and European level, and begin to evaluate the evolution of this disease with different parameters from those we have so far,” he said.

the president of the Iberian executive. Sanchez and his government are considering the possibility of change the way the evolution of the pandemic is tracked to instead use a method similar to that used for the flu, without recording all cases and without testing all people with symptoms.









So stop the carpet tracing and go ahead for the construction of a “sentinel” apparatus, a network of “champion” doctors and hospitals that keeps a closer eye on the global situation and, above all, the trend of hospitalizations in health facilities. Covid, therefore, should no longer be treated as a pandemic, but as an endemic to live with, using the weapons “of vaccination and prevention systems, such as masks”.