World

Covid, Spain wants to change monitoring methods. “We use those of the flu”

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Prudence, guard up but stop the emergency approach. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, socialist, prepares a stime on the monitoring front of the Covid-19 epidemic. Sanchez confirmed this today in an interview on Cadena Ser radio, following the rumors launched by the newspaper El Pais on the subject. And Sanchez intends to “do school”, calling all European institutions to reflect on the possibility of setting aside the control systems in place until today.

“The conditions are in place to gradually open, with precaution, the debate at the technical and European level, and begin to evaluate the evolution of this disease with different parameters from those we have so far,” he said.
the president of the Iberian executive. Sanchez and his government are considering the possibility of change the way the evolution of the pandemic is tracked to instead use a method similar to that used for the flu, without recording all cases and without testing all people with symptoms.




So stop the carpet tracing and go ahead for the construction of a “sentinel” apparatus, a network of “champion” doctors and hospitals that keeps a closer eye on the global situation and, above all, the trend of hospitalizations in health facilities. Covid, therefore, should no longer be treated as a pandemic, but as an endemic to live with, using the weapons “of vaccination and prevention systems, such as masks”.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26 kicks off in Glasgow. Sturgeon “pessimist”. From targets on heating to instruments for measuring emissions: the objectives

November 2, 2021

the study of South Africa and the end of the Covid tunnel – Il Tempo

1 week ago

Trump, Biden’s words “trigger” the judicial offensive on January 6 – Corriere.it

3 days ago

Covid, in Eastern Europe the virus recedes. “But the deaths increase where less vaccinated”

December 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button