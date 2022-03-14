COVID stalks United before Atlético’s visit

The coronavirus has disrupted Manchester United’s plans, which on Tuesday could have more casualties than expected against Atlético de Madrid, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 (9:00 p.m.). A week ago, the Old Trafford team confirmed the positive for COVID of Luke Shawbut the defender has not yet tested negative and that is why he did not play against Tottenham last Saturday. In the absence of a negative result, the Red Devils’ starting left-back is doubtful for the Champions League duel.

But Shaw is not the only one infected. As confirmed by AS, Bruno Fernandes has also tested positive and could miss the momentous duel against Atlético. His loss would be so important that the Manchester club has been very cautious when reporting on his state of health and has not wanted to make his contagion public.At United they expect both players to test negative before Tuesday’s match, although they do not rule out new positives… . “It will probably be a last minute race. We have to be careful with COVID tests,” Ralf Rangnick stated.

David de Gea was about to miss the match against Tottenham due to a false positive, but he tested negative at the last moment and was able to play. “David on Friday was out, he was not supposed to play, but then it turned out that the first quick test was false. One or two more rapid tests were done, then a PCR test and it came back negative. On Saturday morning I decided I was going to play.” The German coach explained what happened with the Spanish goalkeeper.

Haunted by the virus, Manchester United decided that their players would arrive at Old Trafford in their own cars, instead of the usual bus, and thus avoid more risks than necessary. That, precisely, It is the objective of the red devils, who do not want to hear about a regrowth before the Champions League match against Simeone’s men.