Covid starts again, how to stop the infections? Third dose, Green pass and local lockdown hypothesis

Push the third dose to the maximum, insist on trying to reduce the hard core of the unvaccinated, be ready to adjust the measures in place in the event of worsening, implement local measures if the infections explode and hospitals go into suffering. The government is preparing to face the fourth wave of Covid by reiterating that it is necessary not to let your guard down: therefore, caution, but no dramatizations. Also because, according to executive sources, it is the numbers that determine the choices and the data show that the ‘Italian system’ is holding up, also thanks to more rigid choices compared to other European countries.

The first fact to bear in mind is that the vaccines are containing the severe forms of the virus. If we look at the numbers of a month ago, we see a consistent increase in infections and currently positive ones while that of intensive care and hospitalizations is more contained. On November 15 there were 2,732 cases and 78,522 currently positive, today 8,516 and 110,659 respectively. The occupancy rate of resuscitations, on the other hand, a month ago was 4.1%, with 370 hospitalized, and today it is 4.4% with 445 hospitalized while in the ordinary wards the rate was 4.6%, with 2,732 hospitalized , and today it is at 6.1% with 3,525 patients.

The same monitoring confirms that the probability that in the next month an occupation of 30% of the intensive care units and 40% of the ordinary wards – what is considered the critical threshold – is less than 5% in almost all the regions. the exception of Friuli, where the probability is higher than 50% However, there is growth and for this reason it is essential to continue with vaccines, on two parallel tracks: reduce the pool of 6.8 million unvaccinated Italians and push third dose. “It is necessary to vaccinate the audience that has not yet started the vaccination cycle and it is important to carry out the third booster dose since the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases after 6 months”, confirms the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro.

However, if the third doses are going to regime (to date 2.7 million are administered) with the arrival in the next days of the obligation for health and safety personnel and with a surge in administrations that will be recorded between December and February (since the majority of 40-year-olds and 50-year-olds were vaccinated between June and August), the first doses are in fact at stake, as confirmed by the latest government report. Also this week only 115 thousand (last week they were 103 thousand), less than 16,500 a day, over 60% of which went to young people and people under 40.

Masks, Green pass, Regions in color

If we manage to contain the rise in infections, the current measures will remain. Therefore, the obligation to wear a mask indoors and the obligation of the green pass to access workplaces, events, restaurants, cinemas and theaters. Just as the color system remains in force: in the yellow zone it goes if the incidence is equal to or greater than 50 and less than 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care is greater than 10% and that of ordinary departments at 15%. At the moment there are no regions in these conditions, but the north east could be the first to get there with Friuli which has already reached two out of three parameters (incidence at 233 and intensive care employment at 10.9%).

If the situation worsens: local lockdown hypothesis

If, on the other hand, the situation worsens, new measures cannot be excluded, starting with the local ones, as for example the mayor of Verona has already announced, imposing the obligation to wear an outdoor mask and green pass to access the Christmas markets. What is certain, as the government has already ruled it out, is that there will be no lockdowns for the unvaccinated in the wake of what other European countries are doing. However, there will be an intervention before Christmas, when the extension of the state of emergency will arrive on the executive table.

We will intervene with a decree, as already done in July, to bring it to at least the end of March. And on the same date, the obligation of the green pass should also be extended. In this case, however, one aspect will have to be evaluated: the pass is valid for one year while the recall of the third dose must be done six months after the conclusion of the vaccination cycle. It means that even those who decide not to take the third dose will have a valid green pass. An element that could contribute to not getting the new vaccination campaign off the ground. At the moment, according to what is learned, there would be no intention to change the duration of the certifications even if, as both the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza have repeated several times, it will be the epidemiological data and the progress of the curve of the virus to guide the choices of politics and not vice versa.

Last updated: Saturday 13 November 2021, 13:38



