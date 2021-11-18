Covid State Aid: the first instructions arrive onself-declaration expected from Support Decree with the draft of the implementing decree which the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

But the detailed indications on how to proceed will have to come fromRevenue Agency which, after the signing of Daniele Franco on the final text, he will have to approve a provision ad hoc to establish terms of transmission, methods and content.

Meanwhile the text summarizes i limits to be respected and the consequences in case of exceeding.

Covid state aid, first instructions on self-declaration and limits to be respected

The State aid I’m transfers of public resources in favor of certain companies or productions which, by attributing a selective economic advantage, distorts or threatens to distort competition. Except in specific cases, they are prohibited by European legislation.

To cope with the economic effects of the pandemic, was approved and extended until 31 December 2021 on “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current Covid-19 emergency”.

THE beneficiaries of emergency measures, in any case, they are required to comply with precise conditions and specific limits changed over time.

Aid of limited amount – Section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework for State Aid Measures to Support the Economy in the Current Covid-19 Emergency

Type of business Amount Period Unique enterprise 800,000 euros From 19 March 2020 to 27 January 2021 1,800,000 euros From January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021 Companies operating in the fishing and aquaculture sector 120,000 euros From 19 March 2020 to 27 January 2021 270,000 euros From January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021 Companies operating in the sector of primary production of agricultural products 100,000 euros From 19 March 2020 to 27 January 2021 225,000 euros From January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021

Aid in the form of non-covered fixed cost support – Section 3.12 of the Temporary Framework for State Aid Measures to Support the Economy in the Current Covid-19 Emergency

Type of business Amount Period Unique enterprise 3,000,000 euros From 13 October 2020 to 27 January 2021 10,000,000 euros From January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021

To verify compliance with the established ceilings, it is necessary to refer to the date on which the tax credit, the non-repayable grant or any other facilitation has been made available to the beneficiary, namely:

date of approval of the aid application;

date of submission of the tax return or the date of approval of the offsetting in relation to tax credits;

date of entry into force of the reference legislation in all other cases.

In this context theself-declaration on Covid State Aid foreseen byarticle 1 of the first Support Decree: companies must declare that they have received one long list of benefits respecting the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.

The text reads:

“With decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance the methods of implementation of paragraphs 13 to 15 are established for the purpose of verifying, after the disbursement of the grant, compliance with the limits and conditions set out in Sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the aforementioned communication from the European Commission. The same decree defines the methods of monitoring and control of aid recognized pursuant to the aforementioned sections of the aforementioned Communication from the European Commission “.

After more than 7 months from the approval of the standard, it is in circulation, made available by the newspaper ItaliToday, one first draft of the provision fixing some fixed points for businesses to benefit from the support measures.

Covid state aid and self-declaration: what happens if the limits to be respected are exceeded?

As indicated by the same article 1 of the DL Sostegni, at the top of the list of State Aids for which it is necessary to respect the limits and submit the self-declaration that certifies it are the non-repayable contributions, but the list is long.

Covid State Aid Normative requirements Cancellation of the IRAP deposit; Non-repayable grants, Tax credit for the adaptation of work environments; Provisions on direct taxes and excise duties in the Municipality of Campione d’Italia; Exemptions from the own-IMU municipal tax for the tourism sector articles 24, 25, 120, 129-bis and 177 of the Relaunch Decree Exemptions from the municipal tax for the tourism and entertainment sectors article 78, of the August decree Non-repayable grant to be allocated to VAT operators in the economic sectors affected by the new restrictive measures; Tax credit for rents for non-residential properties and business leases; Cancellation of the second IMU installment concerning the buildings and related appurtenances in which the activities related to specific ATECO codes are carried out articles 1, 1-bis, 1-ter, 8, 8-bis, 9 and 9-bis of the Refreshments Decree Non-repayable grant to be allocated to the catering services business; article 2 of the Christmas decree Exemption from the first installment of effects related to the IMU 2021 emergency of properties for specific activities in the tourism and hospitality sectors; tax credit for rents for non-residential properties Article 1, paragraphs 599 and 602, of the 2021 Budget Law Non-repayable contributions; non-repayable grants for start-ups; Further tax relief and rationalization interventions connected to the COVID-19 emergency; Exemption from the payment of the first installment of the municipal tax; articles 1, articles 1-ter, 5 and 6-sexies of the Support Decree Non-repayable contributions; Tax credit for rents



of non-residential properties and business leases articles 1 and 4 of the Sostegni bis decree

As stated in the draft of the Decree, fromRevenue Agency more will come detailed instructions on how to proceed.

In any case with regard to the Aid in the form of fixed cost support not covered that the beneficiary companies received in theself-declaration the compliance with the following conditions:

the decrease of at least 30 per cent the total amount of turnover and fees recorded in the relevant reference period to benefit from the measure compared to the corresponding period of 2019;

the total amount of turnover and fees recorded in the relevant reference period to benefit from the measure compared to the corresponding period of 2019; L’amount of the subsidy required under Section 3.12 must not exceed the 70 percent of fixed costs not covered incurred in the period in which the benefit is due, the percentage reaches 90 percent for micro and small enterprises.

In the event that the amount of Covid State Aid received exceeds limits provided, there are three ways:

the recipient firm returns voluntarily the excess amount ;

; if that doesn’t happen, there are two alternatives : the amount, to which interest is added, is subtracted from the state aid subsequently received; in the absence of new aid, or in the event that the amount of the new aid is not sufficient to guarantee recovery, the amount must actually be repaid.

:

Even on recovery procedures that will be triggered for those who do not respect the obligation to pay the amounts, theRevenue Agency who is responsible for thelast step of defining the rules before full operation.