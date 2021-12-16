“Covid, state of global surveillance. Who is behind it” – Libero Quotidiano





It adds up Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, to the long list of cardinals no vax in the Vatican. Mueller in fact claimed that the pandemic of coronavirus has been used by characters such as George Soros and Bill Gates to create a global “surveillance state”. For the cardinal, who suffered an abrupt torpedo by Pope Francis years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic unleashed “chaos” and “turmoil” deriving not only from the “lack of knowledge” of the transmissibility and danger of the virus itself, but from the will of the super rich to “take an opportunity to put people in line”.





Cardinal Mueller spoke in these terms in an interview with the Austrian Institute of San Bonifacio which released an anticipation of it. The “world financial elites “, according to the cardinal, are now using the pandemic and the measures governments take to combat the spread of the virus to subject people to “total control” and establish one global “surveillance state”.





Pope francesco instead he invites everyone to get vaccinated: “Thanks to the vaccine we are slowly returning to see the light again and we are coming out of this ugly nightmare”. But now the real challenge “is to commit ourselves so that everyone in the world has the same access to the vaccine, so that there are no whims in choosing the most famous dose and above all it is free for anyone who needs it and not something thanks to which to make an easy profit. “. The vaccine, the Pope concludes, “can save many human lives, let’s not forget it and let’s not forget what history has taught us with other ugly diseases of the past”.



