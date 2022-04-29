Covid, still masks? Bassetti: «The obligation is madness». Chrysants: «They protect the frail» – The interviews

Today April 28 the government, and in particular the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, will have to decide, once and for all, what to do: where to keep the mandatory masks, where to remove them and above all how to behave at work and in the classroom. The line, even in the face of yesterday’s data April 27 which speak of 186 deaths and 87,940 infections in just 24 hours, it seems to be that of prudence (although returning almost to normal): the Green pass will only be used for visits to the hospital while masks should remain mandatory on public transport, such as buses, metro and trams but also airplanes and trains. come on at school 6 years up and in the workplace. But in the latter case it is simply considering recommending them. Masks also for cinemas, theaters and discos (but not while dancing). The anti-Covid decree, still in force, expires on April 30, in two days, and it is already quite late. In fact, the new rules are still not known exactly.

At mid-day Speranza explained: “An amendment has just been approved in the Chamber which provides for the extension in some areas of the use of masks indoors: in long-distance and local transport, hospitals and health centers, RSAs, all events in cinemas and theaters and sports halls. We recommend the mask in all situations with risk of contagion until June 15th. Today I will sign an ordinance that will act as a bridge in the time necessary for the conversion of the decree ». But in fact, there is still some room for adjustment. “This shows that there is so much confusion. It is not clear who decides, one day they say one thing, the next day another. People no longer know what to do. The mask is fine if used in particular areas, such as hospitals, Rsa and for healthcare. Not for everyone else, Omicron gives him a mustache. Rather, let’s try to go back to living as before “, says Matteo Bassetti, infectious disease specialist at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, in Open.

“The Green pass? Out of the world and out of time “

The Green Pas will practically cease to exist: it will only be used for hospitals and RSAs, no longer for gyms, swimming pools, parties and ceremonies, discos, cinemas and theaters, nor to take planes, trains or to go to work. «The green certificate is out of this world and out of time. It has done its job: it only served to get people vaccinated, it didn’t make a place safer. Just think that, a few days ago, leaving Milan Malpensa for Lisbon, I was asked for the Green pass. In Lisbon, however, returning to Italy, no. What sense does it make like this? ». What bothers Bassetti the most is the use of the mask, which he says is now almost useless except in some cases: «We never explained to people what they were really for. I have never seen anyone wear it because it was needed, they wore it and wear it just to avoid being fined. The consequence? It didn’t make us reduce the infections. In fact, if today we are as we are it is thanks to vaccines, not masks ». A useless use, the one made by many, according to Bassetti, given that there are “those who use the Ffp2 for days, those who release them, making them ineffective. We have therefore implemented the logic of the “Chinese” masks, that is an imposition and that’s it ».

“The Chinese line was chosen, a lot of politics and little science”

Who should wear it then? “The elderly, the frail, in places like supermarkets, pharmacies and on public transport.” Not, therefore, young people or those who are perfectly healthy. In cinemas and theaters, however, “it’s really nonsense.” «They will take on the responsibilities – he thunders – Many will not come to Italy to take the holidays only because abroad there is the feeling that we are still in the midst of the pandemic. And, instead, we have the 90 percent vaccinated “. The nfectivologist of the San Martino hospital in Genoa is also opposed to the use of the mask at school, at the cinema and at work: «What’s the point? It’s great nonsense, kids only put it in class. Before classes and after, but also in the afternoon when they see each other outside, no. The same goes for stadiums, but who puts it in the bleachers? Or even at the cinema: I only put it on if I don’t eat popcorn, if I eat it I can take it off for the entire duration of the film. At work, however, imagine a worker who has to keep it for all those hours. We are crazy, this is madness, the Chinese line has been chosen (the reference is to what is happening in Beijing and especially in Shanghai with a lockdown very rigid and impositions poorly tolerated by the local population, ed). In short, a lot of politics and little science in making these decisions “.

“Too many deaths of fragile vaccinated people”

However, Andrea Crisanti, professor of microbiology at the University of Padua, does not think so, according to whom masks are useful. “Not to stop the contagion” but “to protect the frail also because – he specifies – there is a very high number of deaths of frail vaccinated people, this is the problem”, he says to Open. And he gives a concrete example: «If a family has a child with leukemia, they will do everything to protect him and if this child goes to school he must have the same guarantee of safety. The masks are used for this reason, so yes on public transport and in school classrooms, clearly not in the disco or restaurant “. “On the workplace, then, a” cabbage “law was made, the result of the ideology of Brunetta (Minister for the Public Service, ed). It was a mistake, in fact, to change the rule that in fact forces all public workers, including the frail, to work in presence. They risk them while all the others must be very careful and prudent, always wearing masks and, therefore, not exposing them to contagion. If you ask employees to go back to the office, you have to put them in a position to work safely, to protect them, so they have to keep masks, ”he adds.

“Now there are those who die with Covid and not from Covid”

Compared to the number of daily infections in Italy, the total number of deaths would seem to be “normal” according to Crisanti: «Fragile vaccinated people get sick and still die today with this level of contagion. So let’s put on masks to protect them, especially in certain circumstances ”, concludes the professor of microbiology at the University of Padua. For Bassetti, however, in the early months of 2022 “No excess mortality was recorded compared to pre-Covid times”, which instead “was reported in the 2021»When there were thousands of victims:« Now many people have died with Covid and not because of Covid. Therefore death also for other reasons ».

