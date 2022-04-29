Covid still slows down in Sicily: 3,462 infections and fewer hospitalizations, 19 dead

The cases of Covid in Sicily continue to fall. After over 6,000 on Tuesday and over 4,000 yesterday, there are 3462 infections on the island today, with 19 victims, compared to 25,118 tampons processed in Sicily.

The positivity rate drops to 13.8% while yesterday it was 14%. Sicily is now in eighth place for infections. The current positives are 122,198 with a decrease of 2,463 cases. The healed are 6,449 while the victims are 19 bringing the total of deaths to 10,568.

On the hospital front there are 874 patients, 23 fewer than yesterday, in intensive care there are 48, one more than yesterday. At the provincial level there are 940 cases in Palermo, Catania 911, Messina 429, Syracuse 357, Trapani 410, Ragusa 274, Caltanissetta 217, Agrigento 387, Enna 80.

In Italy

There are 58,861 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, compared to yesterday’s 69,204 and, above all, last Friday’s 73,212. The processed swabs are 381,239 (yesterday 441,526) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.7% to 15.4%. The deaths are 133 (yesterday 131): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,377. Intensive therapies are 11 fewer (yesterday -12), with 38 admissions on the day, and drop to 371 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 133 fewer (yesterday -79), and return below 10 thousand, 9,942 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 7,631 infections, followed by Campania (+6,662), Veneto (+6,121), Lazio (+5,595) and Emilia Romagna (+5,379). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,409,183. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 60,951 (55,773 yesterday) for a total that rises to 14,998,689. The currently positives are 1,689 less (yesterday +14,130), reaching a total of 1,247,117. Of these, 1,236,804 are in home isolation. (AGI)

