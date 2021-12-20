Covid: stop from Asl, the Salernitana does not leave for Udine. In B postponed Lecce-Vicenza

Salernitana did not leave today for Udine, where tomorrow she is expected from the last match of the first round against Cioffi’s team, due to a confirmed positive case. The team should have left in the afternoon, but the health company has ordered the absolute ban on the transfer to Friuli by scheduled flight. The squad group has meanwhile undergone another round of molecular swabs. If the tampons are negative, the company has already arranged for the team to leave for tomorrow with a private flight.

In Serie B

–

Lecce-Vicenza tonight (20.30) has been postponed. This is the press release from the Serie B League: “Taking note of the communication from the local health authority of Lecce, concerning the” Collective quarantine certificate with prohibition to move “, with which the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention has arranged for the Salentini “the fiduciary quarantine at home with absolute prohibition of movement for persons qualified as close contacts in a positive COVID case, with consequent prohibition to carry out competitive sports activities scheduled for 12/20/2021 or any other sporting activity until 22/12/2021, has ordered the postponement of the Lecce-LRVicenza match, scheduled for Monday 20 December, to another date “.