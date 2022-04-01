Covid, stop the state of emergency. Less obligations from 1 April – Chronicle

The state of emergency proclaimed by the Conte government on January 31, 2020 for the Covid pandemic ends today, after more than two years, but it is from April 1 that the new rules will come into force, which provide for the elimination of the obligation to green pass in various places, including shops, public offices, buses and metro, where however the mask will continue to be mandatory. Here is the road map to normality:

APRIL 1ST – After more than two years, Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency, consequently the Technical Scientific Committee and the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will fall: in their place there will be an ad hoc operational unit, “for the completion of the campaign. vaccination and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic “, operational until 31 December. The color system also fades, but monitoring will continue. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic Green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. For dining indoors, at the counter or at the table, you will need the basic pass. Stop to the certificate also on buses and in general on local public transport, where the obligation to wear masks will continue until April 30th. Furthermore, from 1 April the limit to the capacity in the structures and therefore also in the stadiums lapses – where the basic Green pass will be required to access – it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats. Anyone who has come into contact with a positive case at Covid, even if not vaccinated, will no longer have to observe the quarantine. In fact, only those who have contracted the virus will remain in self-isolation (up to a negative swab to be performed after at least seven days, or ten for those who have not vacated), while for the others the self-surveillance regime applies for 10 days: they will be able to go out and go to work but wearing the Ffp2 mask. The rules also change at school: only the positives will go to Dad, if there are more than 4 infections in the classroom, there will still be lessons in the presence but everyone will have to wear the Ffp2 mask for 10 days (the surgical one is usually mandatory). The kids will be able to go back on a trip. And unvaccinated teachers will be able to go to school, but not teach.

MAY 1 – The obligation of the Green pass ends almost everywhere: until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The strengthened one will remain in effect until April 30 for spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also via the obligation of masks in indoor places and on means of transport.

JUNE 15 – The vaccination obligations for school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, employees of the penitentiary administration and in general workers in prisons for adults and minors in general, staff of the National Cybersecurity Agency expire . These categories have already returned to work since 25 March (the day of the entry into force of the decree) with the basic Green pass by making the antigenic swab every two days. The vaccine obligation will remain in force beyond this date only for healthcare personnel and RSA.

JUNE 30TH – This is the deadline set for returning to the office in the private sphere. Until that date there will be the possibility of resorting to so-called ‘agile work’ in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and employee.

DECEMBER 31st – It’s the last deadline on the calendar. Until then, the vaccine obligation for health and RSA personnel will remain in force. And visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass.