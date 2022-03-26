Covid, stop to suspension for no-vax policemen: readmitted to service

The text confirms “the validity of the vaccination obligation also for state police personnel until June 15, 2022”, but the “consequences in case of compliance” change. No more suspension as mentioned, only the pecuniary administrative sanction imposed by the Ministry of Health through the Revenue Agency remains.

At least the basic Green Pass until April 30th

The circular states that “health professions and health care workers belonging to the state police will remain suspended from the service”. In addition, it is further underlined, for access to workplaces until April 30, employees “must possess, and upon request exhibit, one of the Covid-19 green certifications for vaccination, recovery or testing”. The basic Green Pass will therefore suffice.