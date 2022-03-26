Covid, stop work suspension for no vax policemen

Stop the suspension from work for unvaccinated policemen. This is what the head of the Police Lamberto Giannini writes in the circular relating to the decree on urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat Covid-19, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency ‘.

According to the text, “the validity of the vaccination obligation also for the staff of the State Police until June 15, 2022” is confirmed, but the “consequences in the event of non-compliance” change. Starting from today, explains Giannini, the suspension of the right to carry out the working activity is no longer applicable to the “employees of the State Police who fail to comply with the vaccination obligation” but only “the pecuniary administrative sanction”.

“With regard to the measures of suspension from the right to carry out the working activity already adopted”, the circular specifies that “the employees still suspended must be readmitted to service as of” from today and that they will have “the obligation to report to service the day following that of the publication of the circular, “without prejudice to the application of the ordinary institutions of legitimate absence.” Finally Giannini specifies that “the health professions and health care workers belonging to the State Police will remain suspended from the service”.