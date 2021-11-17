World

Covid-stress for about one in two Italians, the alarm of psychologists: “Here are the symptoms”

Covid-stress for the fourth wave, psychologists sound the alarm. «The psychological distress widespread in this phase of the pandemic can now be defined Covid-stress. This is because the persistence of the emergency, which has been going on for almost 2 years now, the uncertainty that derives from the beginning of the fourth wave and the enormous fatigue we experience, are at the origin of a discomfort that affects a large segment of the Italian population. : 45% has a stress score ranging from 7 to 10, on a scale of 10. So it is in the higher range ». David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, reports it to Adnkronos Salute.

«45% is obviously a lot – continues Lazzari – the long duration of the emergency is creating attrition in people. In fact, all the critical periods that we have lived up to now have been limited in time. This time the feeling is of total lack of control, considering that there are countries that are doing lockdowns again. Everything seems fragile and uncertain. For this we can speak of a specific stress ».

What is Covid stress

Covid stress, he continues, «is characterized by a mixture of symptoms – continues Lazzari – which varies from person to person. The anxious or depressive component may prevail, and more often than not there are symptoms of both conditions. There is a sense of not being in control of one’s life, of distrust. The forms that the discomfort takes are linked to individual characteristics. But the cocktail of symptoms is more or less always the same: anxiety, depression, mistrust, a sense of powerlessness, uncertainty, withdrawn into oneself ». Lazzari underlines that “there was a small pause in the summer, in which the psychological discomfort had decreased, then from the month of October it began to rise in a very important way”.

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

