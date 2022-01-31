Covid, study: discovered a new immune resistance mechanism

A new international study, coordinated by the Humanitas Institute and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, has discovered a new mechanism of resistance against the coronavirus: innate immunity, which constitutes the first line of defense against pathogens, would make the its part also against Sars-CoV-2 and variants of the virus, including Omicron. Specifically, the research team found that one of the innate immunity molecules, called Mannose Binding Lectin (MBL), would be able to bind to the Sars-CoV-2 Spike protein and block the virus. The results of the study, published in Nature Immunology, could pave the way for the development of new drugs and new markers to assess disease severity. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

To carry out the study, the research team coordinated by Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of Humanitas and professor emeritus of Humanitas University, Cecilia Garlanda researcher and professor of Humanitas University and Elisa Vicenzi, head of the Research Unit in Viral Pathogenesis and Biosecurity of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, studied the potential role of molecules present in blood and biological fluids and which function as “ancestors of antibodies” (the so-called Ante-antibody) against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. These molecules constitute innate immunity, which precedes and accompanies adaptive immunity, the most specific line of defense, of antibodies and T cells, which can be enhanced with vaccines.

“Years ago we identified some genes that are part of an ancestor family of antibodies. By focusing on the interaction between these and Sars-CoV-2, we discovered that one such innate immunity molecule, called Mannose Binding Lectin (MBL) , binds to the Spike protein of the virus and blocks it – explained Mantovani -. Upon the appearance of Omicron, Sarah Mapelli, Humanitas bio-computer researcher, immediately extended the analysis on the structure of the protein in collaboration with the Bellinzona group. discovering that MBL is able to see and recognize Omicron as well, in addition to the classic variants of the virus such as Delta “.

In a further study, conducted by Professor Rosanna Asselta of Humanitas University, the research team genetically analyzed data from the hospital’s patients, crossed with those from databases around the world.

“It turned out that genetic variations of MBL are associated with severity of Covid-19 disease – explained Cecilia Garlanda – Now it will be a question of evaluating whether this molecule can act as a biomarker to guide doctors’ choices in the face of such different and changing manifestations. of the disease “. The hypothesis that MBL could be a candidate preventive / therapeutic agent against Covid-19 is also being examined by the researchers. “In our evaluation of potential anti-SARS drugs – CoV-2 MBL demonstrates an important antiviral activity that could be an additional weapon against the variants in circulation, including Omicron”, stressed Dr. Elisa Vicenzi of IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele.

There is currently no data on the interaction between this protective first line of defense mechanism and the vaccine-induced immune response. “To date we know that this mechanism of innate resistance” also “sees” Omicron and therefore probably contributes to the fact that, although this variant is recognized to a lesser extent by antibodies, the first line of defense holds. This does not detract from what we already know thanks to to data: vaccines provide significant and fundamental protection and remain our safety belt “, concluded Mantovani.