Covid, study: effective hyperimmune plasma when used within 5 days

The study in detail



deepening





So far, most of the research on the therapeutic use of plasma in recovered patients has involved Sars-CoV-2 positive subjects already hospitalized and therefore with advanced forms of disease. Studies conducted in this context have found little benefit in using plasma.

In the course of the new research, however, the researchers evaluated the efficacy and safety of hyperimmune plasma in 592 subjects over the age of 18 treated within the ninth day of the onset of Covid symptoms, and then compared the evolution of the disease. with a control group consisting of 589.

The results



The analysis revealed that no deaths occurred among patients treated with plasma and only 17 (2.9%) needed hospitalization. Percentage rising to 6.3% in the control group, where there were 3 deaths.

Treatment with plasma therefore reduced the risk of hospitalization by 54% and appears to have also been instrumental in the development of the disease after hospitalization. Finally, the results suggest that the administration of plasma to patients recovered in the first days of the onset of symptoms reduces the risk of admission to intensive care, mechanical ventilation or oxygen support. The study therefore highlighted how the timing in administering the treatment is decisive: the plasma proved to be effective if administered in the first 5 days from the onset of symptoms, while the benefits were practically nil beyond this threshold.