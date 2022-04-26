Covid: study, fewer hospitalizations with NSAIDs within 72 hours – Medicine

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 26 – It is confirmed that an early therapeutic intervention at home in patients with Covid-19 (within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms), with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen , results in a significant reduction in the number of hospitalizations and in the duration of symptoms compared to late treatment (beyond 72 hours). The study carried out by the doctors of the Covid19 Home Care Committee is published in the American Journal of Biomedical Science and Research. The analysis by Serafino Fazio, Sergio Grimaldi and Andrea Mangiagalli, doctors of the Scientific Council of the Committee, is of an observational retrospective type and examined the data of 966 unvaccinated patients (specially selected to evaluate the impact of treatment in the absence of vaccine support), treated with ibuprofen, aspirin, nimesulide, indomethacin, ketoprofen by some doctors of the group between February and December 2021. The same confirmations are also obtained by analyzing the data of a congruous (339) subgroup of older patients (over 50) with age average of 60 years. Among the anti-inflammatory drugs used, indomethacin and nimesulide resulted in zero hospitalizations, following administration within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms.



The deaths of 6 patients (all over 50 with at least one comorbidity), 1 in the group that started therapy within 72 hours (over 80 with previous pathologies) and 5 in the group that started therapy later were documented. In the light of the results of recent literature, indomethacin, also supported by a randomized and controlled study of paracetamol, is the drug of choice. “This further publication, on a large number of patients, confirms the need to intervene at an early stage, as confirmed for over two years by our doctors, and supported by an Indian randomized study”, said the lawyer. Erich Grimaldi, chairman of the Committee, “our medical volunteers, researchers, statisticians and analysts are continuing to collect data in order to develop an even larger study”.



The Home Care Committee has been waiting for two years for a randomized study on NSAIDs, already approved by AIFA, but with paracetamol recommended in the ministerial guidelines as a drug for the control group “to demonstrate its definitive ineffectiveness, if not perhaps dangerous”, he specified. Grimaldi, who added: “the Ministry of Health must understand that the battle against the virus can never be won with a single weapon, especially if it is not effective on continuous variants”. “The reality of things and information transparency have by no means been travel companions in these years of Covid”, said the spokesperson of the Committee Valentina Rigano, “the studies, the people, have amply demonstrated how essential an early approach is and with certain drugs. The truth always comes out, and it’s already happening. ” (HANDLE).

