Covid, study ‘promotes’ Sputnik: it protects against death like other vaccines

The Russian Sputnik vaccine protects against death like other covid vaccines. A study promoted by the Ministry of Health of Argentina, published in ‘Lancet’, compared the vaccines administered to the population from January to September 2021, over 1.2 million people involved in the research who received Sputnik V (687 thousand) , AstraZeneca (358 thousand) and Sinopharm (237 thousand). Scientists investigated the protection of these vaccines in preventing death in people over 60 infected with Sars-Cov-2.

Read also

In the introduction of the study, the researchers pointed out that “in the context of the urgent approval of vaccines especially in low- and middle-income countries, the production of evidence in a real context is essential. Reports on Sputnik V and Sinopharm are scarce and for this the results of our study are important “. In the period examined by the study, the Gamma, Lambda and Alpha variants were present in the South American country.

Well, “the protective effect with respect to death from Covid was higher for all three vaccines after two doses – the study underlines – 93% for Sputnik, 93.7% for AstraZeneca and 85% for Sinopharm”.

In the conclusions, the Argentine researchers point out that “in people aged 60 and over, as part of the national vaccination campaign, vaccination with Sputnik, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm was effective in preventing infection and death”. Furthermore, the researchers highlight that “so far no other work has reported the efficacy studies of Sputnik, except a research in Hungary on a cohort of people over 18, but the results of our work suggest that the Russian vaccine is effective in preventing infection and death equivalent to AstraZeneca “.