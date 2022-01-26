Covid: study, speaking the distance of one meter is not enough – Medicine

(ANSA) – TURIN, 25 JAN – Covid can be transmitted by air in closed environments not only through the largest respiratory droplets. This was stated by a study by the Arpa Regional Center for Molecular Biology (Regional Agency for Environmental Protection) Piedmont, in collaboration with the Laboratory of Molecular Virology and Antiviral Research directed by Professor David Lembo of the San Luigi Gonzaga University Pole in Orbassano of the University of Turin, which has developed, tested and validated a method for sampling and analyzing Sars-CoV-2 in the air. Thanks to this method, ARPA has provided direct demonstration of the link between the emission of a known viral load of an infected subject and the relative concentrations of Sars-CoV-2 in the air under controlled conditions, a demonstration not yet present in scientific literature.

The experiments conducted, in addition to establishing that the Sars-CoV-2 virus is transmitted via aerosols well beyond the distances long considered “safe” (1-1.5 meters), also confirmed the influence exerted by the type of respiratory activity with respect to the emission of viral aerosols and the consequent diffusion in the environment: as already anticipated by previous studies, the emissions during phonation (the production of sounds or noises by means of the vocal organs) are of an order of magnitude higher than the simple breathing activity. And, right now, the prestigious Journal of Hazardous Materials, publisher Elsevier, is publishing the study entitled Link Between Sars-CoV-2 Emissions and Airborne Concentrations: Closing the Gap in Understanding, the result of the collaboration between Arpa Piemonte and the University of Turin on the one hand and the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio and the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia on the other, represented by Prof. Giorgio Buonanno and Professor Lidia Morawska, leading researchers in the science of aerosol and in the management of infection risks. (HANDLE).