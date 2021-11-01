Covid, surge in infections among health professionals. “Why are they getting sick again?”: The question of the Nursing Up Nurses Union:

ROME 30 OCT 2021 – “Until a few weeks ago, when we were the first to sound the alarm on the real risk of a new resurgence of infections of health workers, analyzing what had been in September the first new peak of infections extrapolated from the data of the Institute Superiore Sanità, we were not a little surprised at how the same ISS leaders, consulted by some newspapers on the matter, had diminished the seriousness of the situation ”. This is what we read in a note from Union of Nursing Up Nurses.

“Today, after a few weeks, after a calm that was evidently only apparent, the steady increase in infections of healthcare professionals, slow but dangerously constant, is again there for all to see. And once again we do our utmost to affirm that ours does not want to be an act of counterproductive alarmism at all.

We believe, in fact, that despite being, at least at the current stage, in a non-alarming situation, it certainly needs to be monitored with extreme attention. Also because we are facing a national increase in the incidence of RT, with a risk now defined as moderate for 18 regions, with a possible epidemic resurgence in progress. They say it from the Covid Control Room.

Alongside the contagions of citizens, the number of infected health workers is constantly increasing. We passed, again on the basis of the last 30 days, to 1377 on Monday 25 October (25 September-25 October), to arrive at 1720 yesterday on Friday 29 October (29 September-29 October). Today there are 1734 (30 October 2021), or 14 more infected in 24 hours.

We believe once again that public opinion does not have a nose ring. The increase is there and it is a fact and it tells us of 343 more new cases in just five days, or 68 operators a day. The ISS data says so. If we cross the Inail data to these, as we have always done, we discover that 82% of those who get sick in the wards are, as always, nurses. So as many as 55 nurses a day have fallen ill in the last week.

Let’s try to make a projection. If the increase, as it is, were to remain constant, and we calculated the next 30 days of infections from today, then October 30-November 30, with about 350 cases every week, starting from today’s base, which is 1734, we would arrive at sure to touch the two thousand infections of health workers by the end of November. We read and learn of the statements of Minister Speranza and Undersecretary Sileri: the hypothesis of the third dose open to all would take hold more and more.

We, as always, do not enter into the merits of the decision, but as a union that protects the interests and health of nurses we would like to understand, on the basis of a thorough scientific investigation, why health workers are getting sick again. We have the right to understand the immune status of those who were vaccinated at the beginning of the year. We pretend to know to what extent the third dose will be able to act on the new variants ».