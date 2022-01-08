Covid, surprise rules. Infected the goalkeeper? It is done to “whoever comes in” – Comment

Florence, 8 January 2022 – Il Italian football is inspired by Tom Cruise, and in particular by the 2011 film Mission Impossible: The Phantom Protocol. In fact, only two years have passed since the start of the pandemic but someone has noticed it only now, after being surprised to see all those people walking around in masks and it was not clear why.

Then came the video of virologists singing si vax to the notes of Jingle Bell and then some questions were asked by the top footballers too. So, after a day of the championship played a little yes and a little no thanks to what has now been renamed the ASL series, it was thought that perhaps it was appropriate to put down a few lines to explain how to carry on this championship already torn apart by TV.

In practice they are enough thirteen negative players at Covid to play. These can also include Primavera players, warehouse workers, catering staff in the VIP stands and fans under 50 drawn by lot and provided with super green pass. In the absence of goalkeepers, it seems that the rule already adopted in any square or pitch of those with backpacks crashed to the ground to make the goalposts is foreseen.









Yes: the “whoever comes in”, if approved by FIFA, could solve the problem. Born as a model for matches between friends in which no one wanted to go on goal, this avant-garde solution foresees that the scorer of a goal gets in the goal. When the ball exceeds (perhaps) the imaginary crossbar it will be Gino Pairetto of the fourth C to say high or goal. The second footnote, on the other hand, clarifies that, in the absence of thirteen players and negative surrogates, it is possible to go directly to five-a-side football. In Florence, in the case, the pitch in Piazza D’Azeglio was chosen. The problem will be finding it free, but that’s another matter.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, surprises everyone. As of January 5, the company has already scored two hits: Ikonè and Piatek (not Ficini and Banalouane, to understand). The first even arrived in December, the other was announced in the night. And everyone is sure of it: Italian will bring Piatek back to the one he was before. The attacker, known as the gunslinger for his way of celebrating after a goal, immediately went to see Kokorin at the Cascine shooting range to clarify that there is nothing personal. You never know.









Little more to say about the Djokovic case, except that his Australian quarantine with repatriation was badly digested in Serbia, where they took it as a real affront, thus opening a diplomatic case that should not be underestimated. First the sacred truth of Joe Barone on the Vlahovic case, then the Australian government, then here is the father of the tennis player ready to compare with Jesus Christ. In short, two great persecuted in history. The best answer to this decidedly risky comparison comes on twitter. Walter Fichera writes: “Being Jesus he can return home from Australia on foot”. So be it.