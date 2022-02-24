COVID survivors suffer more depression, anxiety and other mental disorders

to practically two years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID pandemic, science knows more about the possible consequences of the disease. A significant percentage of survivors suffer further depression, anxiety and other mental disorders, even when the symptoms of the disease have been mild.

An investigation carried out among the records of 153,848 people from the Veterans Health Administration system in the United States, found that mental disorders such as depression or anxiety, as well as insomnia and the use of opioids were common even among people who did not have any diagnosis or mental health treatment two years before becoming infected with COVID-19.

However, after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, survivors were 80% more likely to develop neurocognitive problems41% more likely to have sleep disorders and 39% more likely to experience depressive disorders.

In addition, their probability of suffering stress and adjustment disorders rises by 38%, 35% more of experiencing anxiety disorders and 34% more of developing opioid use disorders. Further, More than 18% of those who became sick with COVID received a diagnosis or prescription for a neuropsychiatric problem the year after infection.

“We found that the risks of incident mental health disorders are substantial in people with COVID-19 and span several categories of disorders, including anxiety, depression, stress and adjustment disorders, opioid and other substance use disorders, cognitive impairment and sleep disorders. The risks were evident even among those with COVID-19 who did not require hospital admission,” wrote the authors of the research published in The British Medical Journal.

Due to the large number of infections that have been recorded in the United States throughout the pandemic, the researchers called on provide adequate treatment to those living with COVID sequelae to avoid a major crisisWell, it could be millions of people.

“Addressing mental health disorders among COVID-19 survivors must be a priority,” the experts conclude.

