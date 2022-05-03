Covid, swabs increase and also cases in Sicily: 4,615 infections, hospitalizations collapse

Like every Tuesday, Covid 19 infections skyrocketin Sicily and more generally throughout Italy, but by now those who have read the bulletin for two years and pass know very well why: the day before, on Monday, the Sunday tampons are counted, which are always very few.

Therefore, today on the island the numbers stand at 4,615 cases, with 21 deaths (here too: there is a sort of “sum” of missed days of registration): yesterday the infections were 1204 and the victims “only” 6.

The hospitalizations collapse, and this is excellent news, of 30 units (850 yesterday, 820 today), with 45 people in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday).

The swabs carried out were 26,786 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,645,056 since the beginning of the emergency. The number of positives currently positive in Sicily is 116,764 (+421), while people hospitalized with symptoms are 775, of which 45 are in intensive care. There are 115,944 patients in home isolation. 994,614 (+4518) have been healed / discharged since the beginning of the emergency.

These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 854, Catania 1040, Messina 718, Syracuse 544, Ragusa 348, Trapani 399, Agrigento 523, Caltanissetta 292 and Enna 242. The Region of Sicily announces that 345 of the confirmed cases communicated today are relating to days prior to 2 June (of which 157 on 1 April, 92 on 30 April, 81 on 29 April. The deaths reported today occurred five on 2 May, six on 1 May, four on 30 April, two on April 29, one on April 24, two on April 18, one on February 4.

Net increase also in Italy, where there are 62,071 Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the 18,896 of yesterday and, above all, the 29.55 of last Tuesday: a growth on a weekly basis of 110%.

The processed swabs are 411,047 (yesterday 122,444) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.4% to 15.1%. There are 153 deaths (yesterday 124): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,889. Hospitalizations are decreasing: intensive care units are 2 fewer (yesterday +2), with 45 admissions a day, and drop to 366 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 99 fewer (yesterday +56), and are 9,695 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

