Covid swabs Milan, family doctors ready to do tests

Family doctors ready to take the field “with a task force” in Milan. Mission: to help dispose of the tampon emergency caused by the explosion of Covid infections and the quarantines of positives and their close contacts, waiting for the new measures, launched yesterday at national level, to also intervene to give breath. “We will also do the tests, we are putting together a group of colleagues”, Anna Pozzi, provincial secretary of Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) in Milan, announces to Adnkronos Salute.

“In this period on the portal that has been made available to us by the Metropolitan City of Milan, we are no longer able to prescribe tampons, because the structures are stormed by all users” in search of tests “and therefore they have gone We as Fimmg Milano responded positively to the appeal launched by Ats and its general manager Walter Bergamaschi: we got to work to organize a task force of family doctors to increase the number of tampons and we plan to use structures that will be made available by local authorities. We want to make our contribution, we believe it is a duty on the part of family doctors towards Ats Milano, which is currently in difficulty due to the enormous explosion in the number of cases “.

How many white coats will be part of this task force? “We are taking a census in these hours – explains Pozzi – and I think that about thirty doctors will be available. Then we will increase. It is a difficult period, many colleagues are on vacation. I myself came back because this situation exploded. Just think that I had about ten swabs here in the office this morning and 7 were positive. So, we have a very high rate of positivity “among symptomatic patients. “And these are the quick swabs.”

‘Lots of positives and all of these in the next few days will have to repeat the exam, we will help out’

“The emergency is in these days. But it must also be considered – adds Pozzi – that in recent days many swabs have been performed”, with a boom of detected cases emerging from the daily bulletins, and “all these in 7-10 days, if the rules do not change, they will have to take the test to see if it is negative. So we must take action immediately. With the necessary technical times to organize ourselves, of course, but we are already working to try to give a quick answer, as soon as possible. Ats is helping us with local authorities to recover suitable structures, which have a separate entrance and exit. And then we will organize ourselves with computers, staff and family doctors “.

Doctors who “are also making a contribution with anti-Covid vaccination, many are in fact engaged in vaccination hubs. And also from a bureaucratic point of view, the pace of work is incredible – continues Pozzi – For example, I have a replacement and I returned to help with swabs and everything else, we have both been here in the studio since 8 am, and we can’t figure it out. There is a lot of demand, but we think it’s right to give Ats a hand and give our contribution ” .

The invitation to citizens is to continue to be vaccinated. “In the small of my daily activity I find that the most serious cases of Covid today are among the unvaccinated, those who have protection instead most of the time do not develop such important symptoms – says the doctor – There are many asymptomatic, the vaccine is doing its effect. The super work, however, remains. We are certainly tired. Most of us, however, continue to do our part, even if these days we are sometimes demonized and I am very sorry about this. ”