Covid, “Sweden has let the elderly die”. Nature’s shock report: morphine instead of oxygen

A study by the prestigious scientific journal Naturecreated by a team that includes researchers, journalists and doctors, imposes on the management of the pandemic by the Sweden, one of the most advanced and virtuous European countries. From morphine instead of oxygen to Senior citizens up to the non-standardization of the real risks of Covid and on the benefits of the different protective devices, the research abstract sounds like a real complaint. Here the authors argue “that a scientific methodology has not been followed by the main authorities in charge – and by the responsible politicians – with alternative narratives considered valid, resulting in arbitrary political decisions”.

The health system

According to the report, the inefficiency of the national health system is based on the merger of the local Public Health Agency with the Institute for the Control of Infectious Diseases. This merger, wanted for political reasons, would have effectively emptied the Agency of professionals, making the necessary competence to deal with a pandemic crisis cease. The first decision of the new head, Johan Carlson, was in fact to fire and transfer the six professors of authority to the Karolinska Institutet.

«The Swedish pandemic strategy seemed to be aimed at achieving 'natural' herd immunity and avoiding a shutdown of society. The Public Health Agency has labeled the advice of national scientists and international authorities as extreme positions, "the study continues. 'Compulsory legislation was rarely used; recommendations based on personal responsibility and without any sanctions were the norm ".

“Morphine instead of oxygen”

“Many seniors have been given morphine instead of oxygen, despite the available supplies, effectively ending their lives“. The decision to provide palliative care to many older adults “it is very questionable; very few elderly people have been hospitalized for Covid-19. Appropriate (potentially life-saving) treatment was denied without medical examination, and without informing the patient or his family or asking for permission. Many officials continued to deny any responsibility and there was only limited public outcry in Sweden when this came out. The common narrative is that those in nursing homes are doomed to die soon anyway“.