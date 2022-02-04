Covid: Sweden will lift almost all restrictions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – STOCKHOLM, FEBRUARY 03 – Sweden will eliminate most of its restrictions on the coronavirus on February 9: the limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, the ceiling on the number of participants in events, the vaccination pass and the recommendation for masks in public transport at peak times. “The pandemic is not over, but we are entering a completely new phase,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters. “Knowledge about Omicron has improved, several studies show that it leads to less severe diseases,” she added.



Recommendations to continue to stay home with symptoms of Covid-19 remain, and border restrictions will remain for the time being. In the meantime, unvaccinated people are advised to continue to avoid crowding. The return to office work will gradually resume, as will face-to-face classes in high school and college.



In the last month in Sweden, in the face of a record number of infections, hospitalizations for serious infections have not put the health system in difficulty. More than 83% of people over the age of 12 received two doses of the vaccine and nearly 50% the third dose. (HANDLE).

