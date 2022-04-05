Covid, sweeping tests and thousands of doctors arriving from all over China: what happens in Shanghai

Yesterday in Shanghai, 425 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with local transmission were detected. In the Chinese megacity, a city-wide molecular test campaign has been launched.

Medical practitioners from all over China come to Shanghaithe metropolis struggling with a new wave of Covid infections and where millions of people are already forced to lockdown. In recent days, the city has become the epicenter of a new wave of infections related to Omicron. In these hours, more than 38,000 health workers from 15 provincial-level subdivisions of the Asian giant are arriving in Shanghai to provide help in the fight against the virus. According to local health authorities, thousands of medical workers from areas such as Tianjin and the provinces of Hubei, Jiangxi and Shandong arrived in the city aboard 10 high-speed trains.

More than 11,000 doctors have taken on work assignments in temporary hospitals and more than 23,000 healthcare workers are responsible for collecting samples for molecular swabs. The Shanghai administration has prepared new tests that will be conducted on the population until Wednesday 6 April. To assist local officials, the mainland Chinese government has mobilized 2,000 People’s Liberation Army soldiers and over 10,000 health professionals.

The approximately 26 million residents will be expected to take part in the test without exception and offenders will be punished. Meanwhile, the images coming from the Chinese city are those of deserted streets, as in the first phase of the pandemic. Yesterday, 1,366 new Covid-19 infections with local transmission were reported throughout mainland China. Of these, 836 emerged in Jilin, 425 in Shanghai and 16 in Fujian. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China, updated as of April 3 and which includes both local and imported cases, is 156,143.