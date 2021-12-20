Covid Switzerland, 20,496 infections and 48 deaths recorded in 3 days

In the last 72 hours, 20,496 new infections, 48 ​​deaths and 226 hospitalizations for covid-19 have been recorded in Switzerland. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) which, like every Monday, announces the data for the last three days. Last Monday, the UFSP announced 23,511 cases, or 3,015 more. On the same day, there were 46 deaths and 273 hospitalizations. In the past fourteen days, the total number of infections is 122,695, or 1,408.77 per 100,000 inhabitants.

678 people are currently in intensive care. Covid patients occupy 36.80% of available ICU places, with an overall occupancy rate of 79.40%. Over the last 72 hours the results of 156,602 tests have been transmitted, with a positive rate of 13.1%, compared to 14.8% last week. The Omicron variant represents 7.0% of the cases examined in detail, which however represent a small share of the total.

In total, 66.78% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the share rises to 75.99%. In addition, 56.64% of people over 65 and 17.93% of the population received the booster. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,196,194 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are 11,643 deaths and the number of hospitalized people stands at 38,051.