Covid, Switzerland tests a vaccine in the form of a patch

At the Unisanté University of Lausanne, Switzerland, testing of a new potential vaccine against Covid-19, in the form of a patch, will soon start. The Swiss media reported it, specifying that the new generation vaccine works on a different principle from the preparations currently in use and does not use messenger RNA. It will be tested starting January 10 on 26 healthy volunteers. The first results of the experiment will be available by June. If the Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials give satisfactory results, the definitive vaccine will be available no earlier than 2025.

Vaccine patch: how it works



“This is a complementary vaccine to other existing vaccines. It is not intended to replace them,” explained Alix Miauton, head of the clinical trial. It was developed to induce cellular immunity rather than antibody production, relying on T lymphocytes to eliminate cells infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and prevent them from reproducing. “The goal of the trial is to determine if the vaccine is safe and does not induce serious side effects,” the doctor said.

Experimentation is underway



As mentioned, the trial of the patch-vaccine will start on January 10 at the University of Lausanne. In the first phase, the vaccine will not yet have the form of a patch but will be administered using micro-needles of less than a millimeter.