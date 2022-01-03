Health

Covid, Switzerland tests a vaccine in the form of a patch

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

At the Unisanté University of Lausanne, Switzerland, testing of a new potential vaccine against Covid-19, in the form of a patch, will soon start. The Swiss media reported it, specifying that the new generation vaccine works on a different principle from the preparations currently in use and does not use messenger RNA. It will be tested starting January 10 on 26 healthy volunteers. The first results of the experiment will be available by June. If the Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials give satisfactory results, the definitive vaccine will be available no earlier than 2025. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

Vaccine patch: how it works

deepening



Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news today 3 January. LIVE

“This is a complementary vaccine to other existing vaccines. It is not intended to replace them,” explained Alix Miauton, head of the clinical trial. It was developed to induce cellular immunity rather than antibody production, relying on T lymphocytes to eliminate cells infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and prevent them from reproducing. “The goal of the trial is to determine if the vaccine is safe and does not induce serious side effects,” the doctor said.

Experimentation is underway

As mentioned, the trial of the patch-vaccine will start on January 10 at the University of Lausanne. In the first phase, the vaccine will not yet have the form of a patch but will be administered using micro-needles of less than a millimeter.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To reduce blood sugar in fasting and after lunch, 2 grams would be enough for a few weeks

3 days ago

Influenza vaccination, from Monday 8 November also in the pharmacy

November 8, 2021

ENERVIT. LOW CARB DIETS IN SPORT: THE ZONE DIET

3 weeks ago

It is good to walk to control diabetes but not everyone knows that you have to pay attention to this too

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button