Covid Switzerland, the alarm: “Critical situation. In mid-December like Austria”

Rome, November 23, 2021 – After theAustria and the Slovenia, the Swiss. The fourth wave of Covid is hitting all of Europe hard. And after the Austrian government, which took a big step back by announcing a new one lockdown, neighboring countries are also thinking of introducing new restrictions to stop the virus race. To sound the alarm today is Patrick Mathys, of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (USP): the situation in the country “is criticism and the unfavorable prospects “, he warned, because” all the indicators are moving in the wrong direction “. Tanja Stadler, chairman of the Covid-19 task force, to add that in mid-December the situation of the pandemic could be similar to that of Austria. No new squeeze, for the moment, but renewed the appeal to vaccine, as well as wearing masks and respecting distances.

On the Italian side (here today’s bulletin), the governors of the most exposed regions, from Liguria to the Friuli Venezia Giulia until the Veneto, they also asked the government to restore border controls, with swabs at airports and checks on those arriving from the most troubled countries, to stem the wave of infections that comes above all from Eastern Europe. Ministerial sources have argued, however, in recent days that any intervention in this sense would only be triggered following an EU decision.









In the last 24 hours, the Federal Office of Public Health has registered in Switzerland 6,354 new infections, 18 deaths and 95 hospitalizations. While the rate of positivity stands at 15.55%. Over two weeks, the total number of infections is 62,894 and cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days are 722.14.

With more than 6,000 cases a day, Mathys said, le infections double every two weeks. It is mainly i young people between 10 and 19 years old, but all age groups are affected, he explained. Stadler warned that there is a risk of finding himself in the situation of Austria soon. Currently, he stressed, the number of hospitalizations is increasing by 40% per week. At this rate, already this week we could have 8,500,000 new cases per day and an average daily hospitalization of 80-90. In mid-December, you risk 300 patients in intensive care, instead of the current 160, with consequences on the quality of care and the danger of having to carry out triages. With a further increase in serious patients, a stop to non-urgent care would come.









To prevent such a scenario from becoming a reality, Stadler urged the population to be vaccinated and, for those who have already done so, to be administered a third dose, especially people who are frail or older. In this way, he continued, tens of thousands of hospitalizations (from 10 to 20 thousand) can be avoided. Only a little more than the 65% of the inhabitants of Switzerland are vaccinated with one double dose. Stadler said he hoped for an acceleration of vaccinations, especially booster vaccinations, and in compliance with protective measures in schools (mask and regular tests).

“At this point, a lot will depend on how we behave”, underlined Stadler, urging the population to respect the measures of spacing and hygienic, avoid gatherings and bring the mask indoors, even if you are vaccinated. Also Aglaé Tardin, a cantonal physician from Geneva and a member of the committee of the Swiss Cantonal Physicians’ Association, urged people over 65 who have already been vaccinated to hurry up for the third dose, and the population to comply with the protective measures already known.









In the neighbor Valle d’Aosta the situation still seems under control, with data on therapies and hospitalizations below the threshold. The Region would therefore not risk passing through yellow band – unlike, for example, Friuli Venezia Giulia – and the governor Erik Lavevaz stressed the importance of protect the ski season. “We reiterated to the Government the need to protect the winter tourist season that is opening, giving certainties to those who look at this winter as a fundamental step for the restart – said Lavevaz -. The vaccination campaign has allowed us to contain the impact of this pandemic wave on health structures. The majority of the Regions share an approach that leads to minor limitations for those who have joined the vaccination campaign “.

Another speech there Lombardy, which only today registered 1,668 new positives and an increase in both hospitalized patients intensive care (67, + 2), and in the normal wards (736, + 50). “We are trying to ask the government above all that yes avoid closures“, highlighted the governor of the Region, Attilio Fontana. “We must try to avoid the creation of those conditions that can on the one hand limit the activities and on the other can be very negative from a psychological point of view”, he explained. On the hypothesis of a strengthened green pass, Fontana explained that “now we have to wait for an answer from the government. We have to see what proposals they should communicate by tomorrow. Let’s wait before making the evaluations”. And on the vaccination campaign he underlined that in Lombardy “we have started to do the third dose. It is clear that we will have to slightly modify our organization “.







