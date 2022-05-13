Covid, symptoms, vaccines and side effects: one in three people lose their hair

The symptoms caused by Covid are many and different. Especially with the emergence of new variants, the symptoms have often also differentiated. Immediate symptoms (i.e. when the infection is in progress), long Covid and long-term side effects. Among these there is also hair loss, which is affected by various factors, including anti-Covid vaccinations. Covid and hair Among the many problems caused by Covid-19 there is one that is often overlooked in the acute phase of the disease, but which can last in the long term: hair loss. Severe alopecia One in three people, among those who have contracted the virus, has this disorder and suffers from a more or less severe form of alopecia, 2-3 months after infection. Alfredo Rossi, professor of dermatology at the University of Rome Sapienza, spoke on the subject at the congress of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime) opened today in Rome. The reasons for the fall Sars-Cov -2 infection, explains Rossi, “can cause a massive release of proinflammatory cytokines, which induces not only conspicuous hair loss (telogen effluvium), but also inflammation which, in some cases, can lead to scalp fibrosis. Effect of stress To this must be added, as an important cause of hair loss, the stress caused by changing lifestyle habits, the fear of getting sick, isolation, perhaps even loss of work and the economic crisis, illness or loss of loved ones that have characterized the lives of many in these pandemic years “. Reversible or not? In most cases, the problem “is reversible within six months of the stressful event. However, those who already have a predisposition to androgenetic alopecia, after infection with Covid-19 could observe a regrowth of hair that is thinner or more sparse than before. In these cases it is appropriate and …