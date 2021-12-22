Covid: T lymphocytes also protect against evasive variants – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 22 – Even in the face of a variant of SARS-CoV-2 capable of evading the antibodies developed thanks to vaccination or a previous infection, there is a second line of defense represented by T lymphocytes which is still able to fight the virus and prevent the serious manifestations of Covid. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Cape Town and published in Science Translational Medicine confirmed the effectiveness of the so-called cell-mediated immunity in the face of particularly evasive variants.



The study focused on the Beta variant, which appeared in South Africa in October 2020 and is responsible for over 95% of infections in the country. The focus on Beta is not accidental: “Comparative analyzes of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 have shown that Beta is the most refractory to neutralization of all the variants that have emerged to date, even if the first indications are that Omicron will lead to a greater avoidance of neutralization, “write the researchers. Despite this, strong protection against the severe manifestations of Covid-19 was observed in vaccinated people after a Beta variant infection.



The merit, the study suggests, could be precisely the immune response given by T lymphocytes. Laboratory tests have shown that infection with Beta “results in robust T cell responses, comparable to the responses elicited by ancestral strains”, they explain. researchers. It is true that some parts of the CD4 T lymphocytes fail to recognize some parts of the Spike protein due to excessive mutations, however this does not translate into a significant loss of response effectiveness.



Although the researchers express cautious optimism, it is currently not possible to say whether the protective efficacy of T lymphocytes observed with the beta variant will also be confirmed with the Omicron. (HANDLE).

