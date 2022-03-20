Covid tampons, from 20 March still free at the Ausl for the closure of isolations and quarantines, for a fee in pharmacies

Reorganization linked to the closure, from 1 April, of the commissioner structure. The possibility remains

Reorganization linked to the closure, from 1 April, of the commissioner structure. There remains the possibility, introduced by the Region for citizens vaccinated with three doses, to undergo the self-test to simplify and speed up the procedures

Bologna – With Emilia-Romagna back in the white zone, a new phase opens in the fight against the pandemic: the exceptional tools are set aside to return to ordinary management.

In light of the end of the national state of emergency scheduled for March 31stalso in Emilia-Romagna the virus tracing activities are reorganized and some tools remodeled: the most significant novelty is that from Sunday March 20 the antigenic swabs administered in the pharmacy will come back to payment. Instead they will remain free, at the cost of the regional health service, the tests of closure of isolation and quarantine (antigenic or molecular) performed at the health authorities. In Ausl Romagna, for the end isolation and quarantine buffer, people will be able to access the Drive Throughs present in the area.

It will be anyway possible continue to carry out tests in the pharmacy to the cost of 15 euros (charged to the citizen), with the usual precautions: only those who have been asymptomatic for at least three days can do it.

Further news

Further changes will come into effect from 1 April, since the commissioner structure will no longer be operational from that day: it will no longer be possibleaccordingly, perform at pharmacies quick swabs at controlled prices for the 12-18 age group (only 8 euros were paid by the citizen, because the remaining 7 were made available by the commissioner for the pandemic emergency).

Likewise, they will no longer be free (because previously paid for by the Commissioner Structure) the swabs in the pharmacy reserved for people exempted from the anti SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

Self-test

However, nothing changes for self-test introduced by the Region to facilitate citizens, speeding up and simplifying procedures: in fact, it remains the possibility for people with health care in Emilia-Romagna and who have completed the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with the booster dose, to use the Electronic health record for communicate the result of a self test and thus establish the beginning and the end of isolation in case of positivity. The list of rapid antigenic swabs that can be used on one’s own is available on the Region’s website at the web address https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/tamponi-autotesting, continuously updated.