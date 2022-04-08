Covid tampons in pharmacies, this is how much they cost now in Tuscany – Chronicle

Florence, 8 April 2022 – With the end of the state of emergency, the agreement between the extraordinary commissioner Figliuolothe Minister of Health, Federfarma, Assofarm and FarmacieUnite per reduce the price quick antigenic swabs in the pharmacy – 15 euros for all adults e 8 euros for children between the ages of 12 and 18 – passed away.

How have the prices of tampons changed since starting from April 1st? Altroconsumo, between 4 and 5 April, visited 108 pharmacies who had joined the agreement in 10 regions, including Tuscany, asking for the price of a tampon for an adult and a 15-year-old son and whether it was necessary to book to do so. Result? The controlled price for adults, in fact, it still exists, even in Tuscany. It cost 15 euros before the end of the state of emergency, costs 15 euros today in practically almost all pharmacies.

On the other hand, the one for children has increased, from 8 euros to 15 euros. With the end of the agreement, the government contribution 7 euros for swabs made in pharmacies for children between 12 and 18 years. In Tuscany, specifically, in almost 7 out of 10 of pharmacies contacted by the consumers’ association, the rapid antigenic swab for boys you pay 15 euros, like that of adults. The remaining 33%, however, still apply the price of 7 euros.

The Altroconsumo survey also shows that if it was necessary at Christmas reserve the tampon in more than 3 out of 4 pharmacies (77%), today only in just over half (55%). The times to do so have also been reduced: today you can easily book a tampon and do it the same day or the next day at the latest.