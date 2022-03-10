Covid, tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be able to play in the Indian Wells tournament: the US prevents entry to non-vaccinated people

The tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be able to play the tournament Of Indian Wells, despite being regularly on the scoreboard as seeded # 2. Djokovic will not be able to participate because the United States does not allow anyone who has not been vaccinated against the country to enter the country Covid: the Serbian tennis player therefore had to delete himself from the scoreboard. The Bulgarian will play in his place Grigor Dimitrovlast year semifinalistwho will enter as seed number 33.

Djokovic may have to pay a fine of 20 thousand dollars for having withdrawn from the scoreboard for reasons other than a physical problem.

The Serbian tennis player commented on his exclusion from the tournament on Twitter: “Although he was automatically added to the entry lists of the Bnp Paribas Open and the Miami Open, I knew it would be unlikely to be able to travel. The Cdc (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ed) confirmed that the regulations will not change, so I will not be able to play in the United States. Good luck to those who play in these great tournaments ”.