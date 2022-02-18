COVID tests: undocumented immigrants living in the US can request them

The federal government’s free home COVID-19 tests are available to all residential addresses in the United States.

The federal government has made 500 million rapid home COVID-19 tests available for free through the United States Postal Service (USPS). Only one set of four tests per household is available, and a family must claim their tests by filling out their information on an online USPS form.

A VERIFY viewer, David, asked in an email that undocumented people in the US could also request free tests.

Can unauthorized immigrants in the US apply for free COVID-19 testing from the federal government?

Yes, undocumented people in the US can request free COVID-19 testing from the federal government. The only requirements to claim a test are a name and an address.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says that residential households in the US can order a set of four free home tests, which will also be shipped free of charge. The form USPS only requires a name and shipping address, with an optional field for an email.

According to one page Administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and USPS, a person does not need to provide identification, credit card, or health insurance information to claim their tests. Confirm that a household only needs to provide a name and residential address.

“The name and address are not shared with any department or agency,” said Sindy Benavides, executive director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). “It is specifically so that all members of the community in the US can access testing from home.”

LULAC has partnered with HHS to create an information program on COVID-19 prevention measures in Spanish called “Together: yes we can”. As part of that program, LULAC has organized a webinar about free home tests.

“There are often questions about immigration enforcement or things like that and this information is not shared for those purposes at all,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, a member of the White House COVID-19 response team. , in the webinar. “It’s really just to get you your evidence.”

HHS states on the COVID testing webpage that testing is available to “all residential addresses in the US.” For anyone who needs assistance, HHS provides phone support in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages.

