Covid: Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists from 60 countries – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 01 – Tens of thousands of tourists are expected for today in Thailand, which reopens its borders today after 18 months of anti Covid restrictions on citizens of over 60 countries, who will not have to undergo the quarantine in the hotel due until to now. This was reported by the BBC, specifying that Bangkok’s goal is to bring the number of tourists up to 15 million next year, with a potential income of over 30 billion dollars.



However, much of the country still faces restrictions, with only about 42% of the population fully vaccinated and nearly 10,000 Covid infections per day.



The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the Thai economy, which before the pandemic attracted around 40 million tourists a year. Last year, tourist arrivals fell by more than 80%.



Countries from which it is possible to travel to Bangkok and Phuket, as long as they are vaccinated, include the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States and most of Europe. (HANDLE).

