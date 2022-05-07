Covid: “Thanks to vaccines 150 thousand fewer deaths” – Chronicle

Pistoia, 7 May 2022 – ‘The state of the medical profession, the impact of Covid on the health sector ‘. This is the title of the conference promoted by the Order of Doctors of Pistoia and which took place in the presence of the president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli.

“The anti Covid vaccinationswidely spread in our country, in an absolutely excellent way, they have protected the citizens“And” reduced mortality very significantly to the point that the Higher Institute of Health estimates a reduction in deaths of about 150,000 people and this is also the result of the work and commitment of the entire medical profession, of all professionals health care, in a truly dramatic situation like never before in the last 100 years, “said Anelli in Pistoia.

The protest

“We are here to express our dissent towards these restrictive and absurd policies, but more than anything else because the Order of Doctors, being now a subsidiary body of the State, is making itself the bearer of all the diktats that come from the Government”. The candidate for mayor of Pistoia of the 3V party, Alessia Balia, said this this morning in one protest no vax organized by his party and which took place not far from the venue of the meeting promoted by the Order of Doctors of Pistoia.

“The fact that the doctors themselves – added Balia – are unable to find any correlation with the adverse effects of the vaccine is very serious. In addition, the Medical Association must protect all its members, even those who have taken the time to reflect ». A few dozen people took part in the demonstration, with signs and banners against the obligation to vaccinate.