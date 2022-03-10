Covid, that’s why the infections date back

Be careful not to “let your guard down”, Cartabellotta warns. “It would be” the best strategy to be caught unprepared by the virus and pave the way “.

Visits to the hospital – To see loved ones in the hospital you will need the Ffp2 mask, the reinforced Green Pass or, if you have been healed for less than six months, a swab with negative results performed in the 48 hours prior to access. This is the provisions of article 7 of the decree-law of 24 December 2021, converted on 18 February 2022. The medical directors “are given the right to adopt more restrictive precautionary measures in relation to the specific epidemiological context, guaranteeing a minimum daily access of no less than forty-five minutes”.

Abrignani: “Few children vaccinated, so the curve goes back” – The coronavirus infection curve is rising, “but there is no reason to be alarmed ahead of time”, says immunologist Sergio Abrignani in an interview with Corriere della Sera. The member of the Technical-Scientific Committee, just reconfirmed in the Higher Council of Health, underlines that the rise is “the effect of a series of factors and it is not taken for granted that it should persist. It could be a sort of temporary hump that does not affect the curve descent “. The thesis of the link with the lowering of temperatures “does not convince me”, explains Abrignani. “I am more likely to identify the cause in the low percentage of vaccinated children of 5-11 years (32.48% with two doses, 37.26 with at least one, ed). It is probable that they can constitute a reservoir for the virus which thus continues to circulate and sow cases. Undoubtedly, it also affects a psychological component “.