Covid, that’s why with Omicron it’s easier to get infected for the second time

Of Covid we can get sick even twice with variants Omicron and daughter Omicron 2 now dominant it happens more often than in the past. And in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of Covid cases reported it is equal to 3.5%. One figure, the one reported by the extended report ofHigher Institute of Health (Iss) on the trend of Covid-19, which is stable compared to the previous week. From 24 August 2021 to 30 March 2022, 299,837 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.1% of the total cases notified.

Numbers that have grown over time. And from the analysis of the experts, starting from 6 December 2021, the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the diffusion of Omicron, a increased adjusted relative risk of reinfection for those who have had their first diagnosis for over 210 days compared to those who have had it more recently; in unvaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose over 120 days, compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days; in females compared to males; in the youngest, aged 12 to 49, and in health workers compared to the rest of the population.

Numbers that are correlated with the “Covid-19 Infection Survey” study conducted by the British National Statistics Office (ONS) which believes that with Omicron the risk of reinfection is 10 times greater than with the Delta variant. It was found that between 20 December 2021 and 20 March 2022 _ when the Omicron variant became dominant in Great Britain _ the risk of reinfection was 10 times higher than when Delta was dominant, roughly mid-May 2021 to 19 December. But why do we get reinfected: immunity to SARS-CoV-2, whether natural or vaccine-induced, it declines over time. Omicron has proven itself much more capable of other variants to evade the immune system. “The risk of reinfection with omicron is far greater than with previous variants, and those who are not vaccinated are much more at risk of reinfection than those who are vaccinated,” said Sarah Crofts of the ONS. Also from the United Kingdom, the Uk Health Security Agency (Ukhsca) announced that they are monitoring a new variantXe, a recombinant mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains, i.e. Omicron 1 and Omicron 2. This new variant was found in 600 people. At the moment, experts say it is too early to determine if it is more contagious than the others.

But let’s see some Italian numbers on the relationship between reinfected and vaccinated and on the general trend of the pandemic.

Vaccinate with a dose booster

It is equal to 91% effectiveness from the third dose (booster) of the Covid vaccine against severe form of the disease. The National Institute of Health (

Iss) in its extended report on Covid-19, relating to surveillance, the impact of infections and vaccination efficacy. The ISS also notes that after the second dose the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease is 73% in vaccinated for less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 75% in vaccinated for over 120 days. days.

Vaccinate with 2 doses

Regarding protection from SarsCoV2 infection, the ISS report indicates that in those who have completedor the vaccination course anti Covid-19 (had ie two doses of vaccine), protection is 49% within 90 days of the second dose, 41% between 91 and 120 days, and 47% beyond 120 days of the completion of the vaccination course. In vaccinated with the additional dose, protection from infection is 68%

Mortality rate

“The age-standardized” Covid “death rate for the over 12 population in the period 4 February-6 March 2022 is about 14 times higher for the unvaccinated than for those who have taken the booster (51 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, against 4 / 100,000). The hospitalization rate, in the period 11 February-13 March for the unvaccinated is about 6 times higher than for those vaccinated with an additional dose / booster (140 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants against 22 / 100,000). The rate of admissions to intensive care in the same period is instead about 9 times higher for the unvaccinated than that recorded in those who have had the booster (9 admissions to intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants against 1 / 100,000).

Admissions

Over the past week, the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions has remained stable. On the other hand, the weekly number of deaths is decreasing. The percentage of cases among health workers compared to the rest of the population (2.6%) was stable compared to the previous week.

