Covid, the 2 bales that fool us by exploiting Shanghai

Shanghai, in addition to being a massacre, is a lavacro: the leprous consciences of those who know no shame immerse themselves in the Ganges of hairy virtue. What is happening in the Chinese metropolis, an advanced pole of technology and glamor, twenty-six million, practically half of all of Italy, is known (even if the mainstream media try to muffle): the Chinese dictatorship was unleashed, the Covid zero goal is applied to the letter until it coincides with population zero: if you kill them all, the virus disappears. This is how tyrannies reason, and there is no globalization, there is no modernization that holds: at the first opportunity, the desire for a clean slate comes out, there is no continuity between Mao’s cultural leap and Xi’s Covid zero. Even with us there is no break in continuity in hypocrisy and stupidity.

Covid, the horrors of the communist regime

They are horrified, but by pure pose, in front of the Shanghai slaughterhousesto children kidnapped, to people taken and made to disappear, or packaged, or imprisoned in homes or laogai, to the slaughter of domestic animals, to the returning famine, to the police who shoot and beat, to the madness of an inextricable and inept ideology; they flaunt humanitarian thrills and say, the bleached paraculi, that this is not done, that Covid zero is a ferocious and unattainable goal, that they never, for heaven’s sake, never dreamed of chasing it. But they did nothing else. Hallucinated ministers, Silk advisors, viroclowns, mutual society scientists, regime whores, tariff propagandists, reconverted roll suckers: there they are all, marrying the Italian delirium inspired by Pekingese, we too, we too, have seen China , so we do, so we proceed.

Herd immunity, a failure

“Freedom is no longer a dogma”, they said. “Public health first,” they screamed. “Another total lockdown, of a few weeks, on the Chinese model, and everything disappears”: this was what Ricciardi said, the CTS gang said it, the vaccine influencers repeated it. Just a quick Google search. 60 percent vaccinated? Better 70, with 70 we will have total immunity. No, better 80, so we will have mass immunity. No, we reach 90, so we reach Covid zero. They are all there, their miserable recipes, their nasty prophecies, their hopes of new massacres remain, hovering. And we arrived at 90, in the sense of degrees, but it was not enough and it did not help: “It takes 100%” and then start again with the fourth, fifth dose, with the annual dose, with the dose for life. Side effects? Reduced effectiveness? Oh, how many stories, do you want air conditioners or zero contagion?

Operetta Scientists

They are all there and still continue, just scroll through a newspaper, tune in to a channel. They don’t want to join the ranks of these operetta scientists, that outside the borders nobody really suspects, and that before two years ago we didn’t even know they existed here: now they are addicted to hard vanity and if the beneficial wave of the media pandemic passes, they remain completely free of subsidies. Instead they want to be ministers, parliamentarians, party heads, prime-time influencers. And Covid zero must be perpetually pursued, with the guarantee that it will never catch.

The other hard, impudent cialtronata lies in minimizing the devastating effects here: ah, you have seen what the health system really is, try staying in Shanghai for a while. As if to say: here no one has touched anything, here the government has safeguarded everyone’s health and freedom as much as possible. So why did they step over each other, like filthy cockroaches, in preaching that freedom was no longer necessary? In Shanghai a Communist dictatorship uses robot dogs, locked up and ruthless, deportes and destroys – and the citizens rise up, they rebel, because they can’t stand it anymore, they have nothing more to lose and they know it; and so? By what logic should we conclude that here everything has worked and is working in the most legitimate way? Is the quantitative scale what is used to test democracy?