Covid, the ‘2G’ rule in Germany and Austria: what it is and how it works

With the increase in Covid-19 cases across Europe, some countries are resorting to ad hoc measures for the unvaccinated, to try to stop the spread of the infection. Austria, in particular, has developed the “2G” model and Germany has also applied it, although for the moment only in some areas. But what is it about? And how does it work? (LIVE UPDATES – SPECIAL).

Covid, lockdown for unvaccinated? Pros and cons of the Austria model The model is called “2G” because it provides access to public places – such as cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and so on – only for those who have been vaccinated (geimpft) or for those who are healed (genesen) from Covid-19. It should be noted that there is also a “3G” model, which instead stands for “geimpft, genesen oder getestet“(Vaccinated, cured or tested), which is used in turn for specific situations.

The case of Austria In Austria, the “2G” system started on November 8, then, on November 15, other, even more restrictive measures came into force throughout the country. The rules provide that those who do not exhibit a “2G” certificate can leave their home only to go to the workplace, carry out necessary errands, perform individual physical activity and “satisfy basic religious needs”. At work, in particular, the “3G” rule applies: even people who show the negative result of a rapid molecular swab and who wear an Ffp2 mask can enter. Children under 12 are excluded from the restrictions. The new measures – in force for 10 days – affect around 2 million people out of the more than 9 million living in Austria. However, Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein (Verdi) did not rule out further restrictions if the escalation of the infection continues.

Covid Germany, Merkel: “The situation is dramatic” Even in Germany, with the growth of infections, some Land have already begun to introduce “2G” or “3G”, in order to cut off from public life respectively those who are not vaccinated or cured, or those who are not vaccinated, cured or buffered. Meanwhile, at the federal level, a decision is expected that is valid for the entire country. The “2G” rule is currently in force in Bavaria, and the same choice has been made in North Rhine Westphalia. Similar situation in Saxony where the “2G” system was triggered in many areas. In Berlin, “2G” started on November 15, in many clubs and restaurants, even if the general rule still provides for “3G” and the decision to introduce stricter restrictions is at the discretion of the owners of clubs and restaurants or gyms. . Alternation of “2G” and “3G” also in Hamburg and Thuringia.