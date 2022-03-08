Covid, the 3,700 victims remembered in the square – Chronicle

by Donatella Barbetta From the over one hundred year old Alda, born in 1914, in Mahmoud, who came into the world in 2019: the names of the over 3,700 Covid victims have been handwritten on aluminum plates, the ‘knights’, which on Sunday will be placed on the’ Crescentone ‘, with led candles next to it. The names will be read to remember who is no longer there: it will be the embrace of the city. PAIN “We must not dry up, but live the pain for what it is – admits Massimo Bugani, councilor for relations with the City Council – because only by being moved can we turn towards a rebirth”. The initiative, presented at Palazzo D’Accursio and sponsored by the Municipality, Ausl, orders of doctors, midwives, nurses and coordinated by the Italian Red Cross and by Cefa onlus, will be held from 10 to midnight in Piazza Maggiore, on the occasion of the National Day in memories of the victims of Covid-19, set for March 18 by law 35 of 2021. The day, which has as its theme ‘There is no future without memory’, will be attended by health workers, the mayor, Matteo Lepore, and exponents of religious communities are expected, including Archbishop Matteo Zuppi, Chief Rabbi Alberto Sermoneta and Yassine Lafram, President Ucoii: the names of the victims will be read, interspersed with prayers and reflections. THE HEALTHCARE WORKERS “Behind these 3,700 stories of pain there are the suffering of relatives and friends, but there is also the closeness of health workers who have fought relentlessly for two years – adds Paolo Bordon, director general of the Ausl – and it is right to celebrate a collective pain and the memory of the most unfortunate people “. Giovanni Beccari of Cefa, “I represent 15 voluntary associations”, specifies, hoping that in the future a monument will be dedicated to the victims: “So that we can remember forever and we would like to set it up in the gardens around the hospitals to remember the effort put into logic to save lives “. …