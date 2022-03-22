Covid, the alarm from Galli: “Free all is dangerous, there is the unknown autumn”

The “unknown autumn” weighs on the current trend of the Coronavirus pandemic, which is why the free all message that is going through at this moment is “dangerous”. Professor Massimo Galli, former director of infectious disease at the Sacco hospital in Milan, is convinced of this, according to which it would have been “better to bring the vaccination campaign to a conclusion, even among the youngest”, because “natural immunity does not last long and reinfections increase ». In an interview with Daily fact, The infectious disease specialist explains that the difference in the picture of infections in recent months has been made by the Omicron variant: “In my experience I have seen almost only Omicron reinfections”, for this reason the coverage of vaccines over time “depends on the variants”: “There have been three major variations in a short time. The latest is Omicron, much more widespread but on average less pathogenic and less lethal especially in trivaccinates ».

Furthermore, according to the professor, these vaccines were studied for the virus “circulating in 2020”, the one circulating today has changed. However, people who have completed the vaccination course “are much less likely to become infected and even less likely to die.” Regarding the issue of administering the fourth dose for everyone, Galli does not believe it can represent the solution: “I doubt that repeated immune stimulation involves serious risks, but we needlessly vaccinate people who already have a strong response and we do not know if others are sufficiently protected. “. The professor, on the other hand, illustrates how useful “a monoclonal antibody already available that passively transfers immunity, but must be verified with Omicron” could be. Finally, a criticism of the government for the lack of tracking of the chains of contagion: “The tests involve a cost, so governments and agencies choose to reduce costs: I vaccinate you but I do not follow you”.

