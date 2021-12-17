Covid, the anti-Omicron measures. Locatelli: “Buffer hypothesis for vaccinated people for major events”

Only vaccinated and cured can participate in big events with the super Green pass, but they may need to exhibit a negative buffer. It is “a hypothesis to be considered if the epidemiological situation were to worsen”, explained the coordinator of the Cts and president of the CSS, Franco Locatelli, speaking to SkyTg24. The government evaluates the possibility of new ones restrictive interventions to stop the growth of infections and the spread of the Omicron variant. “The advantage that was must be protected accumulated from our country and above all the lives of Italians must be protected ”, Locatelli himself reiterated. Here is the reason for the order signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza which introduced the swab obligation also for vaccinated people who come to Italy from EU countries. But other interventions should not be excluded, starting from the obligation of outdoor mask, already mentioned in the last Council of Ministers.

The government risks waiting too long and will soon find itself in same situation of others European countries, where cases have skyrocketed over 50 thousand a day. Meanwhile, six Regions and 12 million Italians will pass the NAtale in yellow zone and today the new record of the fourth wave is recorded with 26 thousand cases in one day. For this reason, the executive does not exclude further measures if the situation worsens, starting precisely from the possibility of introducing the mandatory swab for vaccinated people who want to go and see the matches in stages And sports halls, enter dance club or attend a concert.

“We expect an increase in Omicron cases, the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) tells us and the experiences that come from other countries tell us – underlines the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro – We are still in the battle and even if we have a more controlled growth condition it still is a growth“. The weekly report of Gimbe it also certifies that for the past two months the virus has not shown any signs of slowing down so much that it leads “towards one dangerous congestion of hospitals “. The growing numbers are however confirmed in the passage in the yellow zone from Monday of Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the province of Trento – except for changes to the last due to an increase in positions in the departments by the Regions and not to an improvement in the data – which will be added to Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria and the province of Bolzano.