Covid, the beds and hubs are remodeled

The decline in hospitalizations in the covid wards and the decrease in the number of vaccinated areas imply a short-term rescheduling of the hospital beds and vaccination hubs. Following a meeting with the general directors and health directors of the ASP and the hospitals, Commissioner Liberti announced a downsizing that will be finalized and formalized next Monday.

“A further reduction in the occupancy of the shelters is expected during the week, so we reserve the right to update ourselves and provide for a more thoughtful remodeling,” says Liberti. Meanwhile, all hospital vaccination points will be closed from Monday, only the Cannizzaro one will remain open for allergic and fragile subjects. The ASP will close the PVOs of Biancavilla and Paternò and the PVT of Belpasso. The Linguaglossa and Scordia vaccination points will remain open on alternate days.

“The trend of the pandemic curve and the general improvement of the situation – said the commissioner – pushes us to reallocate more resources to traditional medicine”. An increase in administrations is recorded on the Novavax front, for which dedicated numbers have been activated (338.4723083; 338.4702975) to facilitate user reservations. The second doses have already been booked for the next few days.

The remodeling of the vaccination hubs in the province has already begun in recent days with the modification of the timetables: open from Monday to Friday from 2 to 8 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 2pm. The hub in via Pasubio is open every day from 9am to 6pm.