Covid, the British minister: “Hospitalizations and deaths will drastically increase due to Omicron”. In London, the variant responsible for 44% of new infections. Site to book the vaccine on tilt

There Omicron variant from SARS-CoV-2 is rampant in London. The British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, said he was concerned by the exponential increase in Covid cases, which they tend to double in two to three days. With these rhythms the Omicron is destined to quickly overcome the Delta, thus becoming dominant. Hospitalizations and deaths due to the Omicron variant “will increase dramatically,” Javid explained, reporting to the House of Commons. Delta grows “at a slower rate than Omicron (about 3-4 times) – as he explains in three tweets Giorgio Gilestro, neurobiologist atImperial College – which increases silently until it completely displaces her. At that point, and only at that point, the number of daily cases grows at the rate of omicron … doubling every 2-3 days. What does it imply? That the trend in the number of cases seems to explode out of nowhere “.

The scenario is that the capital by the end of next week will have 50% of the cases caused by the variant detected the first time in South Africa. At the moment the variant Omicron was found in 20% of cases in England and 44% in London. “We expect it to become the dominant variant in the capital in the next 48 hours,” the minister added. “NHS England (the British health service) has just announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, called Level Four National Incident,” said Javid. “This means that the NHS response to Omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts (the healthcare companies).” In the UK, 54,661 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. Compared to yesterday, another 38 people who had contracted the virus in the previous 28 days have died. There are also 926 infected people hospitalized. The weekly case toll (363,682) is 9.2% higher than the previous week.

Omicron also claimed the first victim as announced by the premier Boris Johnson. The British Prime Minister stressed that the idea that Omicron is a less dangerous variant is to be “put aside” and that it is necessary to “simply recognize the pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is vaccinate with booster doses ”. Ten patients are hospitalized in British hospitals. Minister Javid specified that there are still no details on the severity of the hospitalized. For the minister, the variant is “spreading at an exceptional rate” and infections continue to double every two to three days. The rate of its spread is “something we have never seen before”. Meanwhile, the UK intends get to vaccinate a million people a day against Covid to save the end-of-year holidays and counter the “tidal wave” coming from the Omicron variant.

However, long waits, delays and technical inconveniences are reported by many users in the face of a clogging of the site of the NHS, the British health service, dedicated to booking third dos. In a tweet, the NHS said: “The Covid vaccine booking service is currently facing a extremely high demand, therefore it is operating with a system of queues ”. And it still reads: “For users between the ages of 18 and 29, please remember that the booking starts on Wednesday 15 December”. There are also long lines of people waiting to receive the booster dose in front of numerous vaccination centers in London and the rest of England. Meanwhile, the government website reports the unavailability of kits for do-it-yourself tampons to be made at home.

Meanwhile the Scotland is preparing to field new restrictive measures. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio program, said it is “inevitable” that Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce further anti-Covid measures. From today in Scotland the vaccination program with boosters is accelerated, starting the administration to the over 30s, to pass by the weekend also to all the over 18s. Denmark is also preparing to anticipate the third dose vaccine in light of the growing Covid infections in the country and the spread of the Omicron variant. The interval will be reduced to 4 and a half months the time between the second and third dose from the previous six months for all over 40. With this measure, “we will face the winter with greater protection for the most fragile people”, he said. stressed the director of the health agency, Soren Brostrom.