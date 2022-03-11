Covid, the bulletin: 53,127 positives, 156 dead. The positivity rate is 12.5%

There are 53,127 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 54,230, while one week, or Friday 4 March, there were 38,095: an increase of 39%. The victims are 156 instead (yesterday there were 136). “During this week there has been a reversal in the trend of the curve, which in recent weeks was decreasing while now we see a curve that begins to rise again. Even at the European level, some countries report a regrowth in the curve of new cases, in line with the Italian data “, says the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the weekly monitoring data. The circulation of the virus “however remains more intense in the younger age groups and in all Regions – he notes – there is an increase in the number of new cases”.

There are 425,638 molecular and antigenic buffers carried out, yesterday there were 453,341. The positivity rate is 12.5%, up slightly from 12% yesterday. On the other hand, 527 patients are admitted to intensive care, 19 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 35. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,274, or 140 less than yesterday. “The spread of the under variant Omicron BA.2, which international evidence indicates to us as being more transmissible than Omicron BA.1 ″ said Brusaferro. “There is a variability in the intensity of circulation” of Sars-CoV-2 “between the various regions, but in all of them there is a growth in the number of new cases of infection“. “When we see the data” that describes “the commitment of health services” for Covid patients “in intensive care and medical areas, we see a decrease”, pointed out the scientist.

“The number of new vaccinates this week is quite limited and the number of children between 5 and 11 who have started the vaccination cycle remains quite low, while fortunately the number of people over 50 who have completed the vaccination cycle remains high – said the president of the Higher Institute of Health -. The number of people who have not yet started the vaccination cycle remains constant and is equal to some millionand this represents an important risk factor “.