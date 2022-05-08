Covid, the bulletin of May 8 in Tuscany: 1,901 new positives, peak hospitalizations

Florence, 8 May 2022 – Il bulletin of the Covid in Tuscany of May 8 marks 1,901 new positives against 13,652 tests, including molecular (2,882) and rapid swabs (10,771). The positivity rate is 13.9%, which rises to 62.1% on the first diagnoses (ie excluding the second and subsequent control tests), a slightly lower figure compared to last Sunday.

The incidence rate of new positives per hundred thousand inhabitants is low: the highest number is in the province of Livorno (71.3 new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in Florence (42.4).

The average age of 1,901 new positives today is approximately 46 years (18% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 25% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

Today there are 2 new deaths: 2 men, with an average age of 75.5 years. Regarding the province of residence, the 2 deceased people are in Pisa.

9,929 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,126 in Florence, 825 in Prato, 891 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 928 in Lucca, 1,080 in Pisa, 728 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 530 in Siena, 385 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

Today 2,881 molecular swabs and 10,771 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.9% were positive. On the other hand, 3,061 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.1% were positive. The currently positive are 44,996 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday

But the most positive note today comes from hospitalizations, considering that this figure (as opposed to the number of new positives) is not affected by the number of swabs performed: someone may have covid symptoms but not swab, but if you need hospital treatment it is impossible to bluff. Well, even today the hospitalizations in Tuscany go down, they are 21 less (20 in Covid area and one in intensive care). Now in Tuscan hospitals there are 479 patients in the covid area and 22 in intensive care, where only a new one has entered in the face of two discharged patients.

There are 310,818 total cases to date a Florence (419 more than yesterday), 76,848 a Lawn (141 more), 89.668 a Pistoia (169 more), 54,685 a Massa Carrara (100 more), 117,080 BC Lucca (201 more), 128,029 a Pisa (235 more), 98.931 a Livorno (235 more), 102,101 ad Arezzo (150 more), 78,066 a Siena (150 more), 59,270 BC Grosseto (101 more)

