Covid, the bulletin of today 22 March in Lombardy: 11,378 new cases and 17 victims

The numbers of the epidemic are rising again. In the last 24 hours in Lombardy, compared to 95,788 swabs carried out, there are 11,378 new cases of coronavirus positivity, with a percentage of positives on swabs of 11.8%. There is a 30 percent increase in cases in four days, that is, compared to Friday, before the weekend break when they have far fewer tampons than on weekdays.

In home isolation there are over 140,000 infected Lombards: to find such a high figure, you have to go back in mid-February.

There were 17 deaths recorded: thus the official total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 39,092.

Intensive care patients continue to decline (-7), with 45 current patients. On the other hand, the number of people admitted to Covid wards has risen by 30, currently hosting 934 patients. The occupancy rate of beds in the medical area is again close to 9 per cent, while that of resuscitation is decreasing to 2.5 per cent.

Covid in Lombardy, the bulletin of March 22 in Milan and in the other provinces

The new cases by province:

Milan: 3,988 of which 1,844 in the city of Milan;

Bergamo: 677;

Brescia: 1,386;

Como: 721;

Cremona: 393;

Lecco: 536;

Praise: 159;

Mantua: 511;

Monza and Brianza: 957;

Pavia: 529;

Sondrio: 150;

Varese: 985.